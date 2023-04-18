business Stock Of The Day | Star Health Insurance: 33% market share as of Feb’23, GDPI grew at CAGR of 28% Star Health is the largest retail health insurance company in India by the gross written premium (GWP) in the health segment. Star Health enjoyed a 33 percent retail health insurance market share as of the end Feb’23. Its Gross Direct Premium (GDPI) has grown at a CAGR of 28 percent over the last three years (FY19-FY22), outpacing the growth of 18 percent of the health insurance industry during the same period. With 610,000 agents, Star Health has the second largest agency force in the country, only behind the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).