Stock Of The Day: Sharda Cropchem | Attractive Valuations; Margin Pressure Set To Ease

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

Sharda Cropchem Ltd is an agrochemical company positioned in the generic crop protection chemicals industry. Its Q3FY23 topline growth was supported by both volume and price/mix. Does this make it a good stock? Watch to find out.

