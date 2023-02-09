GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Stock Of The Day: Sharda Cropchem | Attractive Valuations; Margin Pressure Set To Ease
Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
Sharda Cropchem Ltd is an agrochemical company positioned in the generic crop protection chemicals industry. Its Q3FY23 topline growth was supported by both volume and price/mix. Does this make it a good stock? Watch to find out.
Moneycontrol News
#sharemarket
#stockmarket
#stockmarketlive
#stockoftheday
#stocks
#video
