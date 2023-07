business Stock of The Day: Nazara Technologies | Vantage position to capitalise on gaming opportunities Nazara Technologies, a diversified gaming and sports media platform with presence in India and other emerging and developed markets, is in a prime position to capitalise on the opportunities in the gaming ecosystem. The company continues to scale up its presence with meaningful forward-looking steps for the different business verticals. Gaming company Nazara Technologies is a growth-oriented company that is successfully executing an expansion strategy in a rapidly growing market. The company delivered a record performance in FY23 on the back of broad-based growth across key business verticals.