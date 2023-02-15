 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock of the day | Dalmia Bharat Q3 Margins Impress | Structural Play On Cement Sector

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

Dalmia Bharat saw a strong performance in Q3 of FY23. Its volumes grew 11 percent to 6.3 MT and operating margins improved 650 QoQ. It recently announced the acquisition of JPA and a deal to diversify its presence beyond the core markets.

