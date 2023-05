business Stock of The Day | CMS Info Systems: Industry Leader With Consistent Margin Expansion CMS has been delivering a strong growth and consistent margin expansion. Penetration in management services domain and entry in manufacturing improves chances of maintaining the trajectory. Improving market share in a matured industry and end-to-end integration for BFSI solutions are the key differentiator. One of the very few stocks that have delivered a good performance since IPO. Near-term catalysts include upcoming result and FY24 outlook.