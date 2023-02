business Stock Market Live: Would MSCI Review on Adani Group Mean More Trouble? | Opening Bell MSCI has said that certain investors in Adani Group securities should no longer be designated as free float, and it is reviewing this status. Will this intensify the sell-off in Adani Stocks? Santosh Nair decodes the probable impact of this newflow on Adani group stocks. SEBI’s stricter norms for related party transaction and last leg of earnings are also on the radar.