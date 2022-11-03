business Stock Market Live: Will the Fed unleash bears on Dalal Street once more? | Markets With Santo & CJ US Fed has raised interest rates by another 75 basis points and refused to tone down rate hike narrative. Santo believes Fed's hawkish stance will drag markets but CJ is confident that market will bounceback. Watch as the duo clash over the outlook for Indian markets going ahead pluys their thoughts on LIC Housing Finance, MTAR Tech and Mahindra Holidays.