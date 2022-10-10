business Stock Market Live: Will TCS spring a positive surprise in Q2? | Star Health, IDBI Bank in focus Wall Street ended lower on Friday after strong jobs data fuelled concerns over aggressive rate hikes by the Fed. The Dow slumped over 600 points while the Nasdaq slid nearly 4%. However, major indices managed to book their best weekly gains in about a month. And now that TCS kicks off Q2 earnings season, we discuss investor expectations on the show. Also on our radar today – Star Health, IDBI Bank, and Suzlon