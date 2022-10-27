English
    Stock Market Live: Will pharma giants report healthy Q2 earnings ? Hero Moto, Dabur in focus

    European markets hit a five-week high amid a slew of corporate earnings and ahead of a key ECB meeting. The European Central Bank is widely expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points… Markets will also watch out for clues on its path towards quantitative tightening, as the EU heads for a likely recession. On the show today – we will take stock of the pharma pack as big pharma is slated to report second quarter earnings next week. And stocks in the spotlight today are Hero Moto, Dabur and century textiles

