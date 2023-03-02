Stock Market LIVE: Will markets sustain upswing? Supreme Court verdict on Adani row & February auto sales in focus

Investors took a sigh of relief yesterday, on March 1, after the markets managed to snap an 8-day losing streak. But will markets sustain this momentum moving forward? Adani stocks are in focus due to Supreme Court verdict on Hindenburg case. Also on the radar: February auto sales delight, Opposition for Vedanta-HZL deal, commodity softness for cement stocks, Nomura initiation report on L&T Tech. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Chandan Taparia from Motilal Oswal and Aashish P Sommaiyaa, Executive Director & CEO of WhiteOak Capital Asset Management on the key triggers to watch out for in today's trade on the Opening Bell.