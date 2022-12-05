English
    Stock Market Live: Will India Underperform EM Peers In 2023? | Markets With Santo & CJ

    India has been one of the best performing large markets this year. Confidence in the economy and the market is high but so are valuations. Watch as CJ discusses the fate of the Indian market with Pramod Gubbi, Founder at Marcellus Investment. Also, know CJ's thoughts on Voltas, ICICI Bank and Godrej Properties.

