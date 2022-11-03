business Stock Market Live: Will Fed’s 75bps hike derail Nifty up-move? | JK Paper, MTAR Tech, RVNL In Focus | Morning Tarde US Fed hikes rates by 75 basis points to take the Fed funds rate to its highest level since 2008 stocks selloff as a hawkish Jerome Powell suggests that the fight against inflation is far from over. He warns that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected. Asian markets kick-stars the day on a subdued note as investors digest comments from the the Fed chair. SGX hints at a triple digit cut for the Nifty. Stocks in the spotlight today: JK Paper, Mtar Techand RVNL