eye-on-india Stock Market LIVE: Will crude oil prices slide further? | Markets with Santo & CJ Global crude oil prices have sunk to their lowest level in 10 months but CJ believes that the pain is likely to be temporary. Santo, however, sees scope for further crash in oil prices. Watch as the duo discuss the outlook for global oil prices and benefits for the Indian economy. Plus their thoughts on Paytm, Gabriel India, SBI Life and IRB Infra.