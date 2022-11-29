English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now

    eye-on-india

    Stock Market LIVE: Will crude oil prices slide further? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    Global crude oil prices have sunk to their lowest level in 10 months but CJ believes that the pain is likely to be temporary. Santo, however, sees scope for further crash in oil prices. Watch as the duo discuss the outlook for global oil prices and benefits for the Indian economy. Plus their thoughts on Paytm, Gabriel India, SBI Life and IRB Infra.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets with Santo & CJ

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows