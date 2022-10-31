business Stock Market Live: Will Bonus Issue Be Enough To Revive LIC's Battered Stock | Markets With Santo & CJ LIC is reportedly looking to reward its investors for hanging on even after a disastrous listing on the bourses earlier this year. CJ believes that platitudes to investors may not be enough to revive. Watch as Santo and CJ debate what lies ahead for LIC's stock plus their thoughts on Sona BLW, Dr Reddy's, and Indian Oil.