Stock Market Live: Why RBI may look at pausing on rate hikes post December? | Markets with Santo & CJ

Moneycontrol News
Sep 30, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee has delivered a 50 basis point hike as expected but its commentary left equity, bonds and foreign exchange markets happy. How did the central bank pull such a feat? CJ believes that the answer lies in market's expectations going ahead but Santo warns situations could turn rapidly given volatility in global markets. Watch as the duo debate what lies ahead for interest rates and share their thoughts on stocks like United Breweries, Phoenix Mills and Apollo Hospitals.

first published: Sep 30, 2022 02:52 pm
