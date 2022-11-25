English
    Stock Market Live: Why PB Fintech gained and Paytm fell to new low | Lupin, PNB, Fino Payments in focus

    European markets extend gains on Fed slowdown hopes. Stoxx600 gained 0.5%, all other key bourses in the Eurozone also ended firmly in the green. In our what’s trending segment, we do a deep dive into internet companies PB Fintech and Paytm. On the technical front, we train the spotlight on Lupin, PNB and Fino Payments Bank.

