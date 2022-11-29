business Stock Market Live: Why Are RVNL, IRCTC & Other Railway Cos' Shares Rising? | Paytm & Lupin In Focus European markets were muted on Friday to close out an upbeat week, as the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes added to expectations that monetary policy tightening may slow down. As Nifty scales to record highs, we tell you how to make the most of your investments. On the technical front, we spotlight Paytm, Lupin.