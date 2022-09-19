English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Which Cos Will Gain From Logistics Policy?

    business

    Stock Market Live: Which companies will gain from logistics policy? ACC-Ambuja, Deepak Fert, GHCL in focus | Morning Trade

    European markets ended lower amid growth fears, expectations for further rate hikes and continued volatility in the energy market weighed on stocks. Stoxx 600 closed 1.6% lower, FTSE 100 was down 0.6%, DAX slipped 1.7% and CAC 40 fell 1.3%. The British pound dropped below $1.14 for the first time since 1985 as a combination of dollar strength and recession warnings weighed on the U.K.’s currency. Stocks in focus- ACC & Ambuja Cements, Deepak Fertilisers, Elgi Equipment, and GHCL. PM Modi unveils National Logistics Policy – which companies stand to gain from the move?

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.