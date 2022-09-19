business Stock Market Live: Which companies will gain from logistics policy? ACC-Ambuja, Deepak Fert, GHCL in focus | Morning Trade European markets ended lower amid growth fears, expectations for further rate hikes and continued volatility in the energy market weighed on stocks. Stoxx 600 closed 1.6% lower, FTSE 100 was down 0.6%, DAX slipped 1.7% and CAC 40 fell 1.3%. The British pound dropped below $1.14 for the first time since 1985 as a combination of dollar strength and recession warnings weighed on the U.K.’s currency. Stocks in focus- ACC & Ambuja Cements, Deepak Fertilisers, Elgi Equipment, and GHCL. PM Modi unveils National Logistics Policy – which companies stand to gain from the move?