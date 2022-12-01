business Stock Market Live: Which Cement Sector Shares To Buy? | TVS Motor, Indian Hotels, EasyMyTrip In Focus European markets end on a positive note to finish a strong month, as regional investors reacted to the latest inflation data from the euro zone in November. Cement sector stocks have been firming up. What’s in store for cement players after multi-year low margins in September quarter? On the technical front, we put the spotlight on Easy Trip Planners, Indian Hotels, Likhita Infra and TVS Motor.