    Stock Market Live: When Will RBI Rate Hikes End? | Markets With Santo & CJ

    RBI's Monetary Policy Committee has delivered yet another rate hike but this time - a smaller quantum. Does it suggest that the end is near for rate hikes or are there more to go? Watch as CJ discusses the monetary policy outcome with UBS economist Tanvee Gupta Jain. Also, know CJ's thoughts on L&T and VIP Industries stocks.

