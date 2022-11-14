English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO

    business

    Stock Market Live: What's ailing Dr Reddy's and other pharma stocks? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    Dr Reddy's stock was in the doldrums and CJ explains what is affecting investor sentiment. Santo, on the other hand, is ready to make a strong case for AIA Engineering after the company's September quarter earnings. Plus the duo will shares their thoughts on Exide Industries and Info Edge.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets with Santo & CJ

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows