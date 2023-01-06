 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock market live: Weak rural demand, high inflation to hit FMCG result? IDBI Bank, MTAR Tech in focus

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

As rural demand continues to drag, while urban market sustains momentum what should we expect from FMCG companies’ Q3 performance? Stocks in the spotlight today are MTAR Technologies, IDBI Bank, Mukand Limited and Kewal Kiran Clothing.

