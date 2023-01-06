GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Stock market live: Weak rural demand, high inflation to hit FMCG result? IDBI Bank, MTAR Tech in focus
Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST
As rural demand continues to drag, while urban market sustains momentum what should we expect from FMCG companies’ Q3 performance? Stocks in the spotlight today are MTAR Technologies, IDBI Bank, Mukand Limited and Kewal Kiran Clothing.
Moneycontrol News
#IDBI Bank
#Kewal Kiran Clothing
#livemarket
#MTAR Technologies
#Mukand Limited
#sharemarket
#stockmarket
#video
first published: Jan 6, 2023 08:32 am