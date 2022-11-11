eye-on-india Stock Market LIVE: US inflation cools, Dow rallies; Will Fed ease rate hikes? | Eicher in focus European markets surge nearly 3 percent after a cool-off in United States consumer prices offers hope that inflation may have peaked. Tech stocks log handsome gains to the tune of 7 percent, leading gains as majority of sectors and all major bourses closed in positive territory. Stocks in the spotlight today – Eicher Motors, Zomato & Trent.