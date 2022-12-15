English
    Stock Market Live: US Fed Rate Hike's Impact On Indian Equities; IRCTC, Poonawalla Fincorp In Focus

    European stocks were muted on Wednesday as global markets digested new inflation readings and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. Stoxx 600 closed flat provisionally, reversing an earlier decline of 0.5%. US Fed sticks to street expectation of a 50 bps rate hike but adds that no rate cuts should be expected in 2023. As US continues battle inflation, and remains decisively hawkish, how will our markets be impacted by that? Stocks in focus today are IRCTC, Poonawalla Fincorp and JB Chemicals.

