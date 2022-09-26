English
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bajar Gupshup | Sept 26, 2022

    business

    Stock Market Live: Two stocks that may brave global recessionary winds | Markets with Santo & CJ

    Recessionary winds have started to blow across the globe as central banks try to tame the inflation monster with aggressive rate hikes. CJ believes his two stocks could help investors brave the recession ahead but Santo is not so sure of his choice. Watch as the duo debate the prospects of Eicher Motors and Sona BLW as well as share their thoughts on Alkem Lab, Crisil and AIA Engineering.

