 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Live: Top Stock Picks For Diwali; IndusInd Bank, Havells, BEL In Focus

Moneycontrol News
Oct 20, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

European markets snap a 4-day winning streak as traders digest new UK inflation data. The prospect of more interest rate hikes and a mixed batch of earnings reports weigh on sentiment. On the show we get you top Diwali picks from Religare Broking

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Havells #indusinbank #Nifty #Sensex #video
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:18 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.