GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Markets
Stock Market Live: Top Stock Picks For Diwali; IndusInd Bank, Havells, BEL In Focus
Moneycontrol News
Oct 20, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
European markets snap a 4-day winning streak as traders digest new UK inflation data. The prospect of more interest rate hikes and a mixed batch of earnings reports weigh on sentiment. On the show we get you top Diwali picks from Religare Broking
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Havells
#indusinbank
#Nifty
#Sensex
#video
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:18 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.