4.3
Stock market live: Time to turn positive on metal stocks? | Opening bell
Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST
Is it now time to turn positive on metal stocks? Jefferies feels the worst may be behind for Indian steel companies. Stocks in focus: VRL Logistics, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jubilant Foodworks
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#JK Lakshmi Cement
#Jubilant Foodworks
#video
#VRL Logistics
first published: Jan 2, 2023 09:01 am