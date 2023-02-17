English
    Stock Market Live: Time To Gun For Defence Stocks? | Vedanta, Angel One, Hero Moto In Focus

    Nifty shut shop above the 18,000 mark for the second straight day, however it ended near the day’s low on February 16. Will the index consolidate around these levels? We decode the trade setup and discuss stocks like Vedanta, Angel One and Hero Motocorp with Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader. What’s the outlook on defence stocks after the stellar rally in stocks like Bharat Dynamics, HAL & BEL? Amit Kumar Gupta of Fintrekk Capital shares his thoughts with us. Watch!

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 08:19 am

