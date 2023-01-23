English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.

    business

    Stock Market Live: Time to buy private banks post strong Q3? RIL, UltraTech & JSW Energy in focus

    Jio, Retail drive RIL's Q3 performance. Private banks see a strong Q3 report card . IEX Q3 profit drops 40% YoY. Reliance Industries Q3 profit up 0.6% (excluding exceptional item). Other stocks in focus are UltraTech Cement, IDFC First Bank, Indian Energy Exchange

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:05 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows