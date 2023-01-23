business Stock Market Live: Time to buy private banks post strong Q3? RIL, UltraTech & JSW Energy in focus Jio, Retail drive RIL's Q3 performance. Private banks see a strong Q3 report card . IEX Q3 profit drops 40% YoY. Reliance Industries Q3 profit up 0.6% (excluding exceptional item). Other stocks in focus are UltraTech Cement, IDFC First Bank, Indian Energy Exchange