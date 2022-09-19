business Stock Market Live: Time to book profits in Ambuja Cements? | Markets with Santo & CJ Ambuja Cements' stock has been on a tear ever since the takeover by the Adani Group was announced. Santo believes that the upside may be limited but CJ has different ideas. Watch the duo discuss what lies ahead for the cement maker's stock plus share their thoughts on Bank of Baroda, Schaeffler India, and Escorts.