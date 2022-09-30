business Stock Market Live: Time for a pause on rate hikes by RBI? | Markets with Santo & CJ Monetary policy committee is all set to raise interest rates today but CJ feels that perhaps it's time for indicating a pause so as not to snuff out growth. Santo, however, sees no other choice but to continue with rate hikes. Watch the duo debate about the RBI's path forward and talk stocks like Bharti Airtel and ONGC.