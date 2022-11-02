English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm

    business

    Stock Market Live: Tech M, Adani Ports in focus, MPC meet tomorrow | Morning Trade

    Wall street swings lower for a second day as strong US jobs data stokes fears that the Fed will continue with its jumbo-size rate hikes. The central bank is expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points later tonight. Investors will keenly watch Powell's commentary for any indication of a slowdown in rate hikes. Stocks in the spotlight today: Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and Eicher Motor. Also on the show we’ll discuss what should one expect from the RBI’s off-cycle meeting tomorrow

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows