business Stock Market Live: Tech M, Adani Ports in focus, MPC meet tomorrow | Morning Trade Wall street swings lower for a second day as strong US jobs data stokes fears that the Fed will continue with its jumbo-size rate hikes. The central bank is expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points later tonight. Investors will keenly watch Powell's commentary for any indication of a slowdown in rate hikes. Stocks in the spotlight today: Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and Eicher Motor. Also on the show we’ll discuss what should one expect from the RBI’s off-cycle meeting tomorrow