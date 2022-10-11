English
    Stock Market Live: TCS results review; Infosys, Wipro Q2 preview | India Cements, Panacea in focus

    European markets closed lower as volatility continued amid concerns over economic growth and monetary policy tightening from central banks. Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 0.25%, with major bourses closing mixed. TCS delivered better than expected quarterly earnings for the quarter gone by, with profitability crossing the Rs 10,000 crore mark. We decode the bellwether’s report card and outline the expectations for the rest of IT peers. Other stocks in focus – Panacea Biotec, India Cements, Triveni Turbine, and JMC Projects.

