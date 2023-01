business Stock Market Live: Tata Motors In Top Gear After Strong JLR Sales Data | Closing Bell Markets reverse gains after Monday's rally with the Nifty slipping below the 18,000-mark. But Tata Motors emerged as the top gainer on the index in an otherwise weak market. The automaker's global wholesales in Q3FY23 increased by 13% compared to Q3FY22. Other stocks in focus: Hindalco & Hindustan Copper. Watch!