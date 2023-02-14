business Stock Market LIVE: Sugar and new age stocks in focus; Adani Group on the radar | Opening Bell Global cues point to a positive start despite three-month high inflation rate. New age company and sugar stocks will be the flavour of the trade on February 14 on back of Nykaa and Shree Renuka Sugar's Q3 results. The Adani Group overhang is expected to continue in this trading session. Nickey Mirchandani is joined by Pritesh Mehta from YES Securities and Anand Shah of ICICI Prudential AMC to decode the market movements.