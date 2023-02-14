English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now

    business

    Stock Market LIVE: Sugar and new age stocks in focus; Adani Group on the radar | Opening Bell

    Global cues point to a positive start despite three-month high inflation rate. New age company and sugar stocks will be the flavour of the trade on February 14 on back of Nykaa and Shree Renuka Sugar's Q3 results. The Adani Group overhang is expected to continue in this trading session. Nickey Mirchandani is joined by Pritesh Mehta from YES Securities and Anand Shah of ICICI Prudential AMC to decode the market movements.

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 09:05 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows