business Stock Market Live: Strong Q2 Nos To Drive HDFC Bank Share Price? DMart, Bajaj Auto, L&T Info In Focus | Morning Trade After posting a historic turnaround, stocks on Wall Street slipped again on Friday as investors digested inflation expectations. The Dow fell over 400 points, S&P 500 shed 2.4% and notched its seventh negative close in eight days. Nasdaq shed more than 3%. Europe, on the other hand, closed higher after the UK government U-turned on some of its controversial fiscal policies and the country’s finance minister was fired. HDFC Bank posted healthy second-quarter earnings with double-digit growth in the bottom line. Among individual names we focus on D-Mart, L&T Infotech, Dilip Buildcon, D-Mart, L&T Infotech, Dilip Buildcon, and Bajaj Auto.