English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Why Bajaj Auto Is All Set To Pick Up Speed

    business

    Stock Market Live: Strong Q2 Nos To Drive HDFC Bank Share Price? DMart, Bajaj Auto, L&T Info In Focus | Morning Trade

    After posting a historic turnaround, stocks on Wall Street slipped again on Friday as investors digested inflation expectations. The Dow fell over 400 points, S&P 500 shed 2.4% and notched its seventh negative close in eight days. Nasdaq shed more than 3%. Europe, on the other hand, closed higher after the UK government U-turned on some of its controversial fiscal policies and the country’s finance minister was fired. HDFC Bank posted healthy second-quarter earnings with double-digit growth in the bottom line. Among individual names we focus on D-Mart, L&T Infotech, Dilip Buildcon, D-Mart, L&T Infotech, Dilip Buildcon, and Bajaj Auto.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.