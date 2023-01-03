 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Stock market live: Should you buy metal sector shares? Zomato, Mahindra Fin, Hindustan Zinc in focus

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

Is metals the next big theme to invest? We find out on the show today. Also in the spotlight will be Zomato, M&M Financial, South Indian Bank and Hind Zinc.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Hindustan Zinc #M&M Financial #South Indian Bank #video #Zomato
first published: Jan 3, 2023 08:31 am