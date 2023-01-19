GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Stock market live: Should you buy KFin, Sula, Elin & other newly listed cos? Adani Ent, HUL in focus
Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST
Why newly listed stocks caught MFs’ fancy, should you buy too? We find out on the show. Stocks in focus are HUL, Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank and Aurobindo Pharma.
TAGS:
#Adani Enterprises
#Elin
#IndusInd Bank and Aurobindo Pharma
#KFIN
#Nifty
#Sensex
#Sula
#video
first published: Jan 19, 2023 08:21 am