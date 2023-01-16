 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock market live: Should you buy HDFC Bank or REC? DMart, Wipro & JustDial in focus

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

HDFC Bank’s NII growth in Q3 was best in 7 years and asset quality also remains stable. Other earnings in focus are DMart, Wipro and JustDial. Also, will REC’s strong momentum continue?

