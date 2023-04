business Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty End Flat, IGL, Zydus Life In Focus Indian equity benchmarks ended on a flat note on the first trading session of the financial year 2024. Even as the banks and autos supported the markets, IT, metals and FMCG stocks were the biggest laggards for the day. Auto stocks rallied after reporting better than expected numbers for their March sales. Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota are here to decode the day’s trading session. IGL, Zydus Life, KPIT Technology and SpiceJet on the radar.