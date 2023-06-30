English
    Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty At Fresh Highs | MCX & HDFC AMC In Focus | Closing Bell

    As the market entered the final hour of trade, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading near record highs. Gains in financials and IT stocks led the headline indices higher. On the other hand, services stocks traded under pressure. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including MCX and HDFC AMC, among others only on Closing bell.

    first published: Jun 30, 2023 03:31 pm

