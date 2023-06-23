business Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 Extend Losses; IT & Voltas In Focus | Closing Bell Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday, extending their previous day's fall, in line with the weak trend seen in Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows. Rising interest rates globally have dampened investor sentiments. Markets also fell amid profit-taking after the recent rally, where the BSE barometer hit its record intra-day peak of 63,601.71 on Thursday. From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Power Grid, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards. Asian Paints, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Nestle were the gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Thursday. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including JSW Energy & Lupin, among others only on Closing Bell.