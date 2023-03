business Stock Market Live: Sensex Ends 750 Points Lower, Nifty Near 17,100 | Banks In Focus | Closing Bell Indian markets sink as banking stocks saw a huge sell-off after the collapse of SVB. IndusInd Bank was the biggest loser, falling over 7%. Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota decode why the bears are tightening their grip on the Indian markets. Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Page Industries & Yes Bank are on the radar.