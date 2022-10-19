English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App

    business

    Stock Market Live: Result Preview Of Nestle, ITC & Other FMCG Cos; Adani Ent, ICICI Lombard In Focus

    Europe closed higher as the region felt the impact of UK’s fiscal U-turns and anticipated new EU measures to tackle energy prices. Stoxx 600 index rose 0.4% by the end of the session as all major bourses made gains. Will FMCG sector continue to be marred by input cost inflation even in Q2? We get you a detailed preview ahead of key consumer earnings lined up this week. Also in the spotlight are Adani Enterprises, ICICI Lombard and Praj Industries.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.