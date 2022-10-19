business Stock Market Live: Result Preview Of Nestle, ITC & Other FMCG Cos; Adani Ent, ICICI Lombard In Focus Europe closed higher as the region felt the impact of UK’s fiscal U-turns and anticipated new EU measures to tackle energy prices. Stoxx 600 index rose 0.4% by the end of the session as all major bourses made gains. Will FMCG sector continue to be marred by input cost inflation even in Q2? We get you a detailed preview ahead of key consumer earnings lined up this week. Also in the spotlight are Adani Enterprises, ICICI Lombard and Praj Industries.