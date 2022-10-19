English
    Stock Market Live: RBI Rate Hikes May Be Coming To An End | Tata Coffee, KPI Energy In Focus

    RBI has so far raised interest rates by 190 basis points in past few months and yet inflation is hovering near the 7% territory. CJ, though, believes that rate hikes are likely coming to an end whereas Santo fears market may be getting this judgement call wrong. Watch the duo clash over where your interest rates are headed going ahead plus their thoughts on KPI Energy and Tata Coffee.

