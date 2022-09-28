business Stock Market Live: RBI Policy Meet, More Volatility In Store? Torrent Pharma, Mahindra CIE in Focus European markets closed mixed as traders reacted to rising commodity prices and uncertainty in the British bond market. Stoxx 600 was flat by the close, having earlier given back gains of around 1.3 percent. The RBI policy meet kicks off today. We get you the details on the expected quantum of rate hike and key things to watch in MPC’s commentary.