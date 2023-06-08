business Stock Market Live: RBI Holds, Nifty Slips; Tata, Elxsi, PB Fintech & HUL In Focus | Closing Bell Indian shares inched lower on Thursday, weighed by auto and consumer stocks, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained key policy rates as expected, but hinted at tight monetary conditions to fight inflation. Both the indexes were up 0.12% ahead of the RBI rate decision and rose to notch gains of nearly 0.30% after the decision, before reversing gains. The RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) left the repo rate at 6.50% for a second straight meeting but signalled that monetary conditions will remain tight for some time. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Tata Communications, HUL among others only on closing bell.