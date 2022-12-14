business Stock Market Live: Paytm's Buyback Plan Investing In Cement Shares | IIFL Wealth, TVS In Focus European markets rally as US inflation came in lower than expected. British pound hit a 6-month high. As consolidation continues, are better times ahead for the cement industry? Stocks in the spotlight today are Paytm, IIFL Wealth, TVS Motor and Bayer CropScience.