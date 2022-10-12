business Stock Market Live: Paint sector shares to gain from festive season? IndusInd, Suzlon Energy in focus European markets closed lower as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. Stoxx 600 index closed 0.5% lower, recovering somewhat from steeper losses earlier in the session. All major bourses and the majority of sectors ended the session in the red. Stocks in the spotlight today are IndusInd Bank, Suzlon Energy, L&T Finance and Delta Corp. We do a deep-dive into the paint sector on the show today. Is the industry poised to gain from the upcoming festive season?