English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App

    business

    Stock Market Live: Ongoing Q2 Results To Aid Domestic Shares? Zee Entertainment, Aster DM In Focus

    Europe closed higher as traders digested a major fiscal U-turn in the UK that sent sterling and government bond prices higher. Stoxx600 rallied nearly 400 points, all key bourses in the Eurozone surged a percent or more. Is the domestic market recovering well with a good start to Q2 earnings season, thanks to IT and financial names . Stocks in spotlight today are Zee Entertainment, Aster DM, and Spandana Sphoorty.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.