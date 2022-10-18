business Stock Market Live: Ongoing Q2 Results To Aid Domestic Shares? Zee Entertainment, Aster DM In Focus Europe closed higher as traders digested a major fiscal U-turn in the UK that sent sterling and government bond prices higher. Stoxx600 rallied nearly 400 points, all key bourses in the Eurozone surged a percent or more. Is the domestic market recovering well with a good start to Q2 earnings season, thanks to IT and financial names . Stocks in spotlight today are Zee Entertainment, Aster DM, and Spandana Sphoorty.